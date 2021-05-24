No child to be subjected to violence

Children selling or begging on the streets have the same constitutional rights as the privileged children says Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission.

The Commission recently lodged a complaint against a security officer who works at an international fast-food chain for allegedly beating a group of children begging and selling food in Suva.

A report was lodged at the Raiwaqa Police Station.

Commission Director, Ashwin Raj says no child should be subjected to any form of violence regardless of their status.

“I think one of the things they easily forget is just because they are on the streets we don’t know who their parents are we don’t know where they come from. We think they don’t have any constitutional rights. These children also deserve the same safeguard provided under the convention of the rights of the childlike your privileged children.”

Raj is also calling on Fijians to not stand and witness acts of violence as passive spectators.

“In Fiji, we have got this very very terrible thing, where children go through something and somebody is just recording quietly or watching and just walking away. It’s a crime. It needs to be reported to the right authorities, report the matter to the Fiji Police Force, and report the matter to the HRADC. If you can’t deal with the police, we will deal with the police but report this matter.”

The Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission is warning private security officers to refrain from inflicting physical violence on children begging or selling food on the streets.