No chartered flight to Singapore: AG

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has rubbished claims that he chartered a flight to Singapore for his medical treatment.

Sayed-Khaiyum left Fiji on a Fiji Airways flight.

Speaking to FBC News from Singapore, the Minister for Economy says claims that he chartered a flight are baseless and mere conspiracy theories.

“They seem to have very vivid imaginations and conspiratorial type of stories or thinking. They are not really contributing to the country and they don’t see how the FijiFirst government operates under the leadership of the Prime Minister. We are built on having proper accountability and transparency.”

The Attorney General had earlier confirmed that tickets to fly to Singapore were paid for by him personally and no taxpayer funds were used.

“We have a strong commitment to removing systemic corruption so it would be stupid to even respond to such a far-fetched comment. If you look at Fiji Airways post-COVID, you will see exactly how they run their operations.”

Sayed-Khaiyum is due to undergo a medical procedure before returning to Fiji.