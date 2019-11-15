Home

News

Still no arrests in Namara murder case

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
August 3, 2020 12:34 pm
Police have questioned and released a few people over the death of 13-year-old Jia Jaanvi in Namara, Labasa almost two weeks ago.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro says they are yet to charge anyone.

It has been 12 days since Jaanvi was allegedly murdered at the flat she shared with her mother in Namara.

Initial police investigation reveal that Jaanvi was hanging her uniform outside the flat at around 8pm when the incident happened.

She was found by her landlord, lying by the door of her flat with stab wounds.

A police investigation continues.

