No charges against Tikoduadua

Opposition MP Pio Tikoduadua will not face charges over allegations of a breach of the Public Order Act on 20th April.

Director of Public Prosecutions, Christopher Pryde has decided that no charges will be laid against Tikoduadua.

The police file was sent to the DPP for an assessment of the evidence and a decision on whether any charges should be laid following a complaint.

Pryde says following a review of the police docket and the evidence, it is their opinion that there is insufficient evidence to support criminal charges against Tikoduadua.

The docket has been returned to police with the instruction not to charge the MP and no further action is required.