No charges against Prime Minister

No charges will be laid against Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama on allegations that he made seditious comments.

A complaint by former SODELPA Leader Sitiveni Rabuka alleged that comments the Prime Minister made at a function on 2nd November 2020 were tantamount to sedition.

The police file was sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions for an assessment of the evidence and a decision on whether any charges should be laid.

Director of Public Prosecutions, Christopher Pryde, says following a review of the police docket and the evidence, it is the DPP opinion that there is insufficient evidence to support criminal charges against the Prime Minister.

The docket has been returned to police with the instruction not to charge and no further action is required.