No charges against Attorney-General

No charges will be laid against the Attorney-General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, in relation to allegations that he was involved in two bombing incidents in 1987.

The Director of Public Prosecutions Christoper Pryde confirmed this in a media statement this afternoon.

The police file was sent to the DPP for assessment of the evidence and a decision, on whether any charges should be laid following a complaint that the Attorney-General had allegedly been involved in two separate bombing incidents.

Pryde says the file was returned to police on 13th November last year for further investigation and an updated file was handed to to the DPP’s Office a month later.

He adds that following a review of the police docket, it is their opinion that there is insufficient credible or reliable evidence to support any criminal charges being laid against the Attorney-General.

Therefore, the docket has been returned to police with the instruction not to charge and no further action is required.