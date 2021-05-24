Home

News

No changes have been made: Dr Waqainabete

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
March 30, 2022 5:12 am
Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete

The Ministry of Health has confirmed no changes have been made to the laws regarding the importation of things such as fruit juice into the country.

This follows claims by some traders who are saying extra requirements are now needed to import these products and results in paying extra costs to get testing done.

Minister Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says he is not aware of the issue.

“Not that I know of any new laws concerning juice. I just saw briefly that it was being discussed, but the team has not briefed me on what is really happening around juice”.

The traders claim they have been importing the same product for the past three years, but this is the first time a test requirement has been put in place.

They claim they had not been consulted before the change in the requirements came into effect.

However, the health ministry has reiterated that test results need to be presented upon request.

All the food items and juices that are imported to the country must meet the requirements outlined in the Food and Safety Regulations 2009.

