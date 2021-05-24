Home

No change to curfew hours says Tudravu

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
June 30, 2021 11:54 am

Acting Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu says there is no change in curfew hours.

Tudravu was responding to a fake memo that is floating around social media.

He says the memo was not written by Police.

The Acting Commissioner says curfew hours remains the same for Viti Levu and Vanua Levu.

Tudravu is urging Fijians to source information from official sources as well as the official Fiji Government pages or Fiji Police Force page which are constantly being updated.

He says any changes will be announced if and when a decision is made, but as for now they remain as earlier announced for the respective containment zones and for other parts of the country.

 

