No cause of death for Nausori teenager

A post mortem has been unable to determine the cause of death for a teenager found in the Rewa River on Thursday morning.

17-year-old Aryan Narayan had been missing for 72 hours, after being reported missing on Tuesday morning.

Police Spokesperson, Ana Naisoro, confirms the post mortem was conducted, but due to the state of the body, the cause of death could not be ascertained.

Naisoro says investigators continue to look into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Anyone who can assist with any information is requested to call Crime Stoppers on 919.

Narayan had gone to a corner shop at around 10 am Tuesday, but failed to return home.

The family started looking for him two hours later and filed a missing person’s report.

His funeral was held yesterday.