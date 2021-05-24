Home

No cause of alarm following volcanic eruption

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
December 22, 2021 4:33 pm
White gaseous clouds rise from the Hunga Ha'apai eruption, seen from near Tonga's capital Nuku'alofa. [Source: CNA]

The Department of Environment says Fiji’s Air remains safe to breathe following the volcanic eruption in Tonga on Monday.

The department says there has been a continuous emission of gas and ash into the surrounding atmosphere following the eruption.

It says one of the emitted gases is Sulfur dioxide (SO2).

Article continues after advertisement

The Department of Environment has analyzed the SO2 concentration levels over Fiji, provided by the Fiji Meteorological Service using satellite images.

The Department confirms that the SO2 concentrations within Fiji’s atmosphere are below the World Health Organization Air Quality Guidelines 2021 levels and Fiji’s Environment Management Regulations 2007 standards.

The Department says this should not be a cause of alarm at this point in time.

The Sulfur dioxide is between 5,000 to 10,000 feet above sea level as confirmed by Fiji Meteorological Service.

The Department of Environment will continue to closely monitor the situation and work with the Fiji National Disaster Management Office and Fiji Meteorological Service.

