No case to answer ruling in MP’s case

High Court judge Justice Justice Thusara Kumarange will make a ruling this morning on the no case to answer application filed by Opposition MP Salote Radrodro.

The Social Democratic Liberal Party MP is standing trial for allegedly obtaining a financial advantage.

It is alleged that Radrodro falsely stated that her permanent residence was in Namulomulo village, Nabouwalu, Bua, and obtained $37,920 between August 2019 and April 2020.

Valenitabua had also indicated that the MP will be taking the witness stand.

This case will be called at the Anti-Corruption Court in Suva.