No British Army recruitment at the moment

The Royal British Legion Fiji branch is urging Fijians not to fall for bogus agents.

Manager Merewalesi Lagilagi says so far there have been two cases this year which is currently being investigated by police.

Lagilagi says these people are taking advantage of issues surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic to illegally obtain money.

She says there is currently no recruitment and if there was any it will be publicly announced.

Lagilagi says one of the cases that came about was of a bogus agent who was visiting villages and claiming to be from a recruitment agency for the British Army and finding ways to obtain money.

Lagilagi stressed the only time a person is paying money was when he/she is applying for Visa during the process.

She has also called on the public to contact their office if in need of advice and assistance.