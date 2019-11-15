No ban on local sale and harvest of Vasua: Koroilavesau

The clarification that there is no ban on the sale and harvest of giant clams locally known as Vasua, has come as a shock for vendors.

Minister for Fisheries Semi Koroilavesau confirmed to FBC News that the ban is only on the export of the species.

“Basically, the ban on the clam is the export of clam itself, so this is an issue I think there seems to be misconception and misinformation within our markets on the issue, we will issue a guideline that will be released this week on the issue of Vasua.”

Kaveni Fong, a vendor and main supplier of Vasua claims that fisheries officers were the ones spreading the news.

She says they have lost a lot because of this misinformation.

“I’ve been here for the past 10-12 years now, the Vasua is never on the ban, so I came to a shock when they just come and didn’t give us enough warning, they just the same time took my Vasua and took it to Walu Bay.”

Other vendors who expressed their relief on this clarification say they wished the Ministry could have made the clarification earlier to avoid loss.