No assurance from Rabuka

The People’s Alliance leader Sitiveni Rabuka could not give an assurance that he will have a stable government if he comes to power.

Rabuka was responding to a question at a press briefing in New Zealand during his recent trip.

A journalist asked Rabuka given the history of the changing government starting from his 1987 coup, what assurance he can give to Fijians.

“How would you like to assure Fijians that you will have a stable government?” I’m not in a position to make that assurance that will be made by the government. Those that are removing and are interfering with the government are agencies of the government. It depends on the government itself to keep those agencies in line and uphold the rule of law.”

When pressed further about his position if he becomes Prime Minister, Rabuka only said he will ensure that security agencies abide by the law.