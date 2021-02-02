No arrests yet in alleged Sigatoka murder

Police are still investigating the alleged murder case of a couple in Sigatoka.

Director Criminal Investigations Department is looking at the investigation as they gather information and statements to confirm circumstances surrounding the incident.

However, the suspect remains at large and the public are urged to call Crime Stoppers on 919 if they have information that may assist the investigation team.

The couple, Sesha Reddy and wife Mirdru Chandra were found dead in their home at a settlement next to Lawai village in Sigatoka on Tuesday morning.