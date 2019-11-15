Home

No arrests yet for Labasa murder

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
July 27, 2020 10:28 am
Police have yet to make any arrests five days after 13-year-old Jia Jaanvi was allegedly murdered at her home in Namara, Labasa.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro says investigation into the death continues.

She adds the team of investigators is still gathering information on the attack which subsequently led to her death.

Jaanvi died last Wednesday after an alleged attack outside the flat she shares with her mother.

The initial police investigation reveals she was hanging clothes outside when the landlord heard her screaming.

Upon enquiring, the landlord found her lying by the door with stab wounds on her body.

The incident happened around 8pm.

Jaanvi was alone at home at the time of the incident. Her mother was yet to return from work.

 

