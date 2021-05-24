No arrest yet in alleged hit and run

Police are still looking for the driver who allegedly caused the death of a 30-year-old man of Dakuinuku, Tailevu.

The man died after he was allegedly hit by a vehicle in Nadi on Friday night.

Police say the incident occurred at Korociri along the Nadi Back Road at around 9 pm.

He was rushed to the Nadi Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police are calling on the public to come forward if they have any information.

An investigation is underway.