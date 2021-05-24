Home

No approval for Qamea Reef project: PM

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
December 24, 2021 4:00 am

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has reiterated that no proposal calling for the demolition of our reefs will be approved by government.

This comes as there have been earlier reports of plans to shape reefs in Qamea Taveuni for surf tourism.

Prime Minister Bainimarama confirms that government has also not received concrete plans for the Taveuni “World Wave” project.

Now, plans for this project appear to be dead in the water even before the preliminary explorations are complete.

Earlier this month, Minister for Environment, Doctor Mahendra Reddy has emphatically stated they will not approve any investment that proposes damage to the environment.

Dr Reddy says those behind the World Wave Project have been given a permit to explore the proposed venture, but they will have to submit an Environment Impact Assessment to the Ministry.

Dr Reddy adds this is where the matter stands at the moment but has also stated that the government will not approve any investment that damage reefs, mangroves, ecosystems or biodiversity.

No development is currently underway at the proposed site.

