No active COVID-19 cases in Fiji

There have been no new cases of COVID-19 in the country since the last update on January 16th.

The Ministry of Health says Fiji has had 55 cases in total since our first case was reported on March 19th, 2020, with 53 recoveries and 2 deaths.

The Ministry says the last 37 cases have been border quarantine cases.

It has been 279 days since the last community transmission was recorded.