No active COVID-19 case in Fiji

A 38-year-old crewmember onboard the international cargo ship MV Papuan Chief who arrived in Fiji on Sunday has recovered from COVID-19.

His earlier test on arrival returned a positive weak result with the recent result returning negative with no symptoms.

The Ministry of Health says the person had tested positive and confirmed for COVID-19 in Ukraine in November 2020.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji has had 55 cases of COVID-19 since the first case was reported in March last year, of which 53 have recovered and two deaths recorded as well.

The Ministry adds that there are currently no active cases of COVID-19 in Fiji and also no cases have been recorded since the last update on Monday.

The last 37 cases have been international travel-associated cases detected in border quarantine.

The Health Ministry adds that it has been 284 days since the last case was detected outside border quarantine on April 18th.

A total of 25,433 laboratory tests have been conducted, with a weekly average of 1120 tests over the last two weeks.