No abduction or human trafficking ring in Fiji: COMPOL

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho. [File Photo]

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho has reassured Fijians that there is no such abduction or human trafficking ring in existence where a group of men are abducting young girls and children.

The Police Commissioner says, contrary to the popular narrative on social media and claims made by aspiring politicians that young girls reported missing were being trafficked and forced into sexual and other forms of hard labour, they have yet to link any of the missing persons’ reports to such illegal activities.

The Police Force has issued a statement today to correct the misconceptions on social media regarding the high number of missing persons cases that are supposedly linked to abduction and human trafficking.

Qiliho says that statistics of missing persons since 2019 do show pending reports that remain open, but most are cases of those reported to be missing at sea.

He says for 2019, there are six pending reports of missing persons; of the six reports, five are reports of missing at sea, and one is a case of a three-year-old child who was reported missing from Kalekana in Lami.

In 2020, there is a pending case of a person missing at sea, one involving a 31-year-old woman reported missing at the Tavua Police Station.

There are four cases from 2021 that are still missing at sea, as well as the case of a seven-year-old child who went missing in Taveuni.

The Police Commissioner says as per the cases of missing persons recorded in 2022, there are 10 pending cases, which include two cases of missing at sea and six pending reports of missing persons for the months of September and October.

He says there have been a high number of youths and juveniles reported missing throughout these years, but as per the statistics, they have returned home.

According to the police chief, the department records 20 to 30 missing persons cases per month on average.

For the period of the 1st of September to the 8th of October, 25 missing persons cases were closed as those reported, who were mostly aged between 16 and 25 years, had returned home after they were found at a friend’s or relative’s place.

The Police Commissioner says the force will never intentionally not inform the general populace about a crime trend or a possible threat to the safety of the general public or, in particular, children.

Despite numerous requests for those with information to come forward and assist police with investigations to verify such claims, only one person has come forward, however, investigators need more time to proceed with the investigations.

He adds that the majority of the information being shared on social media alleging the abduction of young girls is false and should not be taken seriously.

He has reiterated and assured Fijians that if there was a crime trend that was a threat to the general populace, the police would issue a public advisory to alert members of the public to take the necessary precautions.

He also urges social media users to be responsible, especially those in positions of influence and standing in their communities, to avoid spreading unsubstantiated information, which will cause unnecessary panic.

He adds that there are avenues available to all to source information for clarity purposes, and this could have been done to verify information about missing persons’ cases.