Nizam Ud-Dean salutes EFL officers

Former Electricity Fiji Limited Board Chair, Nizam Ud-Dean has commended the endless efforts of EFL officers during this time.

Dean says working to ensure that electricity is supplied to every household is a challenge especially during wet weather conditions or natural disasters.

Dean who started at EFL in 1972 says it was never a dull day working in the electricity sector as it was full of surprises.

“The challenges can be quite mounting because if you have power failure, you got to get things back to normal. Also, the development of the system and you really have to look forward to the development of the nation because, in the end, electricity underpins all development. If you don’t have electricity, things don’t happen as much and one it’s there, it’s an enabler.”

Dean says the most challenging issue he faced during his career, was when the Monasavu Dam was taken over by the landowners.

“Probably the biggest challenge we had was in 2000 when Monasavu Dam got taken and that caused a lot of challenge but we came out of that and we came out stronger and we rebuilt the system where it was.”

Under Deans Chairmanship, he completed the Nadi River Two Dam which was done within a budget of $300m, and the establishment of the Power Treatment in Kinoya to name a few.

Nizam Ud-Dean was bestowed a Fiji50 Independence Anniversary Commemorative medal for his efforts in the Electricity sector.