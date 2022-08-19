Niurua villagers handed ownership of SHS

Minister for Infrastructure Jone Usamate at Niurua Village in Macuata

45 families of Niurua Village in Macuata have been handed full ownership of their solar home systems by government.

The handover is made possible under the newly endorsed Electrification Policy.

Speaking at the handover, Minister for Infrastructure Jone Usamate says they are giving away ownership because many of those who received the system from government were not paying the $18 a month levy.

Article continues after advertisement

Usamate says under the Policy, government will repair all existing solar home systems and hand over ownership to the community and they can be responsible for the repairs and maintenance.

Niurua Villager Matai Qaroro says now that they have ownership of their solar home systems, they will be able to add more panels and increase the appliances they can use with the system.

He says this will also allow women in the village to venture into small businesses like running a canteen to improve their livelihoods.

Qaroro says the solar home systems have been the answer to their prayers and they are grateful to government for the initiative.

Niurua Village is the second community in the country to be handed full ownership of the government funded home solar systems.