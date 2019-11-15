COVID-19 patient released on bail

The 54 year-old man of Soasoa, Labasa alleged to have breached quarantine restrictions has been released on a $1,000 bail.

Mohammed Saheed appeared in a special court sitting at the Labasa Magistrates Court this morning charged with one count of Neglect to Comply with Directions of a Medical Officer contrary to Section 70 (c) of the Public Health Act.

It is alleged that between 24th and 30th March, Saheed was found in Labasa Town and neglected to comply with the directions given to him by the Health Inspector to remain in self-quarantine for 14 days at his residence in Soasoa.

Article continues after advertisement

Police prosecutor Inspector Subramani Naidu did not object to bail but requested the restriction of Saheed’s movement outside of Labasa and reporting to police and not interfering with state witnesses, some of whom are his family members.

Magistrate Seinileba Levaci granted bail of $1,000 with two sureties, and has ordered Saheed to comply will all his bail conditions.

He must adhere to the 10pm to 5am curfew, report to the Labasa Police Station fortnightly on a Saturday, immediately surrender travel documents to the court and not interfere with state witnesses.

Magistrate Levaci also stated that since Saheed has been medically cleared of COVID-19 he is allowed movement but not out of the country.

The case has been adjourned to June 22nd for mention.