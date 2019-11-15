Nineteen seawalls to be constructed for coastal protection

A total of 19 seawalls will be constructed for the 19 communities by the Ministry of Waterways and Environment in this financial year.

This was highlighted by the Minister for Waterways and Environment Dr. Mahendra Reddy while in Rakiraki.

Dr. Reddy says the construction works on various coastal protection projects will commence soon in the Northern, Western and Eastern division by the Ministry of Waterways and Environment.

He says these projects will help build resilience for coastal communities to assist them with the impact of climate‑induced coastal erosion, storm surge, and coastal flooding.

Reddy also highlighted that this project will benefit the 19 communities across Fiji adding that the project will be constructed within a year while similar projects will be carried out in other villages which are not in the list following the completion of the current project.

Of the 9 nature-based seawalls across the country, 8 will be for the Northern Division, 4 in the Western division and 6 in the Eastern division in the Maritime areas.