19 arrests for curfew breaches

Nineteen (19) arrests were made last night for breaches of curfew with the Northern Division recording twelve.

The Western Division recorded five cases while South recorded two.

The East and Central Divisions both recorded nil cases.

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says it’s commendable that there were no reports of social gatherings in the last 24hours.

Qiliho adds with the beginning of another week, police are hoping the high number of arrests made in relation to sporting activities last week will not be repeated.























