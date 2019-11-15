Nineteen arrested for curfew breach

Five men were arrested in the last 24 hours for breaching quarantine guidelines.

Acting Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu says all five men were on quarantine and had breached guidelines by drinking grog and liquor in their hotel rooms.

Tudravu says they have completed their quarantine and will be produced in the Nadi Magistrates Court today.

Meanwhile, nineteen arrests for breach of curfew were recorded in the last 24 hours.

Tudravu says the Western Division recorded ten reports, eight in the South and one case in the North.

He adds that the arrests made in the Western Division were recorded in Nadi, Sigatoka.

The Acting Police Commissioner says the other arrests recorded in Sigatoka were made in Yavulo village and involved five men who were drunk and disorderly.

Tudravu says the arrests made in the Southern Division were all recorded in the Vatuwaqa area and involved seven women and one man who were found drunk in public places.

He says the lone arrest recorded in the Northern Division involved a man in his 40s who was found drunk in Savusavu.