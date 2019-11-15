Nine-year-old isolated at CWM Hospital

A nine-year-old boy is currently admitted in isolation at the CWM Hospital in Suva as a precautionary measure.

The Health Ministry says while the patient’s symptoms are not that of COVID-19, as a precaution he has been admitted, and laboratory tests are being undertaken to determine the cause of his illness.

The boy has a recent travel history, transiting via Singapore en-route to Fiji.

The Ministry says the child and his family arrived into the Nadi International Airport on Sunday, and the family was screened by the health team and cleared as none showed any symptoms of illness at the time.

“They came into Fiji, they were well. As usual they filled in their declaration card. They were just transiting through Singapore. They’re Fiji nationals coming back from Bangladesh and they went home, and a day or two later this nine ear old child was the only one who was feeling unwell at home.”

All other family members are currently well, however, have been instructed to remain at home until test results are available.

In addition, all precautionary public health measures have been taken to ensure that the patient is provided appropriate care while reducing the risk of potential exposure to the virus if it is confirmed.

“They called our staff and we’ve been very precautionary in having a child isolated. At the moemnt nothing is confirmed. The child I hear is well and stable and we’re just now waiting for the results to come back which is likely to be tomorrow evening. Not all the signs and symptoms that fit Coronavirus but again we’re just taking extra precaution.”

The Ministry will provide an update to the public once laboratory test results become available and confirm there are no COVID-19 cases in Fiji.