Nine rescued at sea after boat capsizes

Nine people including three children aged two, three and six were rescued yesterday after their boat capsized at sea.

They were travelling from Lautoka to Malakati Village in the Yasawas when the incident happened at around 11am.

One of the passengers aboard the boat was able to send a text message to a relative, notifying them of their dire situation.

The Turtle Island dock station responded to the call with assistance from the Fiji Navy.

After about four and a half hours of search, the crew managed to locate the capsized boat and all the nine passengers.

They were transported to the Turtle Island Resort where they were given warm clothes and tea.

The three children with their parents were airlifted by Island Hoppers to Nacual Health Center for medical checks and are in stable condition.

Turtle Island Resort managing director Richard Evanson Jr says they’ve been involved in search and rescue since November 2019, and have saved a total of 25 people.