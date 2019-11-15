Home

News

Nine police officers suspended pending investigation

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
April 24, 2020 1:29 pm
Nine police officers have been directed to proceed on suspension awaiting the outcome of the investigation conducted by the Criminal Investigations Department.

This is in relation to the alleged assault case in Naqia, Wainibuka.

Police Commissioner Brigadier General says while the investigation has not been finalized, they have reached a stage where he has directed the nine officers to proceed on interdiction considering the information gathered so far by investigators.

Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says it is unfortunate that as an institution they are finding themselves in this situation because of the alleged actions of a few.

He says thousands of other officers have been working hard and are committed to upholding the integrity and professionalism of policing during these difficult times as the nation faces the impacts of Severe Tropical Cyclone Harold and the ongoing battle against COVID-19.

