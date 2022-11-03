Nine police officers charged

Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions. [File Photo]

Six police officers who allegedly assaulted a 27-year-old man for several hours, resulting in his death, have been charged with murder.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions highlighted this while releasing the number of formal indictments filed in the High Courts last month.

It says 49 people were charged with a total of 48 counts of separate incidents in October and the offences include murder, manslaughter, aggravated robbery, attempted aggravated robbery, robbery, aggravated burglary, theft, receiving stolen properties, assault causing actual bodily harm, act with intent to cause grievous harm, arson, conspiracy to defraud, among others.

There were 32 victims out of the 48 counts of separate incidents, and there were seven incidents where the accused and the victims were related to one another.

Of the 49 accused people, five were juveniles and nine were police officers.

The juveniles were charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, and theft.

There was one incident where a 16-year-old boy was charged with burglary and theft of assorted goods worth $213 from his cousin.

A 54-year-old police officer was charged with assault causing actual bodily harm to his 54-year-old wife.

A 39-year-old police officer was charged with one count of dangerous driving.

There was one incident where a 28-year-old police officer was charged alongside another man with conspiracy to defraud.

A 52-year-old man was charged with the manslaughter of a 28-year-old man, however, this matter was discontinued after the death of the accused person.

There was one incident where a 19-year-old woman was charged with assault causing actual bodily harm to a 39-year-old woman.

The accused allegedly poured boiling water on the victim.

In another incident, a 25-year-old man was charged with assault causing actual bodily harm and aggravated robbery. The accused allegedly stole assorted items worth $6,850 and, in the process, tied up a 69-year-old woman and assaulted a 29-year-old man who tried to make a citizen’s arrest.

In another incident, a 28-year-old man and a 32-year-old man were charged with assault causing actual bodily harm and acted with intent to cause grievous harm to a 32-year-old man during a drinking party.

A 43-year-old man was charged with an act with the intent to cause grievous harm to his 35-year-old wife.

In another incident, a 35-year-old man was charged with an act with the intent to cause grievous harm to his 32-year-old wife with a hammer.

The accused allegedly struck his wife on the head with a hammer.

There was one incident where a 24-year-old man was charged with an act with intent to cause grievous harm to his 23-year-old de facto partner.

There was one incident where a 38-year-old man was charged with arson.

A 19-year-old man and a 39-year-old man were charged with the unlawful importation of illicit

drugs, however, the case against the 19-year-old was discontinued.

In another incident, a 48-year-old man was charged with the unlawful possession of illicit drugs, however, this matter was discontinued after the loss of exhibits.

Five cases were withdrawn after discontinuances were filed due to insufficient evidence, the death of the accused person, and missing exhibits.