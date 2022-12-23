Nine percent increase in fire incidents

[File Photo]

Fire incidents this year have increased by nine percent, according to the National Fire Authority.

The NFA says 123 structural fire incidents were reported in 11 months, with a total damage cost of $15.4 million.

NFA Chief Executive Puamau Sowane, says of the 123 structural fire incidents reported in the first 11 months of this year, 109 were residential fires and 14 were commercial fires.

He says that 89 percent of structural fire incidents this year were residential fires, a slight decrease from 91 percent of residential fires last year.

From November 1st to Wednesday of this week, NFA responded to a total of 25 fire incidents.

Further investigation into the statistics for the preceding period revealed that the main causes of fires for just this three-month period of festivities were electrical-related at 34 percent, arson incidents at 12 percent, and 10 percent for unattended cooking.

Sowane is urging Fijians to continue to practice fire safety in all that they do to ensure a joyous holiday season.