Nine organizations to share over $700K of grants

Nine women’s organizations will share over $700, 000 to help meet their respective deliverables.

The grant from the Fiji Women Fund is funded by the Australian government to ensure these groups address gender gaps and promote equality.

Fund Manager Michelle Reddy says the initiative since 2017 has impacted over 8, 000 Fijians, with at least 5, 600 being women while 97 are people with disabilities.

“The grants and capacity support that we provide, further the work of the women’s movement. It is vital now, more than ever. There is an urgent and apparent need for the women’s movement, embodying feminism, to grow and flourish. Women’s organizations, networks and groups are fundamental to advancing women’s human rights”.

Australian High Commissioner to Fiji John Feakes says COVID-19 will require organizations to strengthen their commitment and partnership towards gender equality.

“The grants will increase awareness and preparedness of rural and remote communities on health risks associated with COVID-19 and TC Harold. It’ll support people with disabilities. In addition, it’ll assist women to generate employment and livelihoods for their families and communities”.

Merewalesi Vilo from Vunikodi Village in Macuata says the $5, 000 grant will assist the Udu Point Women’s Group.

“We use the available resources to generate income to meet our family’s needs. The group consists of women in the village and we normally practice the concept of communalism to weave handicrafts and other traditional items and sold to guests and tourists when they visit the village”.

The Australian government has injected an additional $552, 000 to other local partners to boost COVID-19 response and TC Harold recovery effort.