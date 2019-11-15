Nine MPs implicated in alleged corrupt practices

Nine Members of Parliament have been implicated in alleged corrupt practices relating to travel and accommodation allowances.

The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption has confirmed receiving a complaint from the Secretary-General to Parliament for alleged breaches of the Parliamentary Remuneration Act of 2014.

FICAC confirms the complaint was received last month and involves allegations made against 8 Opposition and 1 Government MP.

The nature of the complaint alleges that these MPs claimed travel and accommodation allowances they were not entitled to and in doing so, breached the Parliamentary Remuneration Act.

FICAC says it is investigating and ensuring that due processes are being followed with integrity.

It adds that once all relevant evidence is collated and analyzed, a decision will be made and necessary action taken, as required.