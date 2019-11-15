Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

Nine MPs implicated in alleged corrupt practices

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
June 16, 2020 4:45 pm
Nine Members of Parliament have been implicated in alleged corrupt practices relating to travel and accommodation allowances.[Source: Wikiwand]

Nine Members of Parliament have been implicated in alleged corrupt practices relating to travel and accommodation allowances.

The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption has confirmed receiving a complaint from the Secretary-General to Parliament for alleged breaches of the Parliamentary Remuneration Act of 2014.

FICAC confirms the complaint was received last month and involves allegations made against 8 Opposition and 1 Government MP.

Article continues after advertisement

The nature of the complaint alleges that these MPs claimed travel and accommodation allowances they were not entitled to and in doing so, breached the Parliamentary Remuneration Act.

FICAC says it is investigating and ensuring that due processes are being followed with integrity.

It adds that once all relevant evidence is collated and analyzed, a decision will be made and necessary action taken, as required.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.