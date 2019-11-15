Home

News

Nine more traders charged by FCCC

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
May 27, 2020 4:43 pm
FCCC Chief Executive Joel Abraham. [File Photo]

Nine more traders have been charged for various breaches of the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission Act 2010.

Chief Executive Joel Abraham says these traders were found to be selling price-controlled items at an excessive price, false and misleading representation of items and failing to display or mark prices.

He says out of these nine traders, four were based in the Western Division, three in the Central Eastern Division and two in the Northern division.

Abraham says FCCC has conducted 3,503 inspections during the COVID-19 crisis, of which enforcement action has been instituted against 202 traders.

He says 20 traders had been charged previously while 16 more traders have matters yet to be filed in court.

 

