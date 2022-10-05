Nine more sub-divisions to be commissioned soon

The Nasoqeloa Sub-Division is one of the 10 commercial lands that will be commissioned this year.

Speaking during the launch of the sub-division in Namata Tailevu this morning, Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the other nine sub-divisions are located in the Western Division.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the work by the Halaiwalu Investment will help inspire other landowners in the Central Division to develop their land given that the highest population resides in the Lami-Nausori corridor.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the government will commission another two sites in the Western Division soon including eight and 13 residential lots in Vuda and Yadua respectively.

Other commercial lands currently under development include Viseisei, Saravi, Tavua and Wairabetia to name a few.