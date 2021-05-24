The Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission is working with the Cyber Crime Unit to take action against alleged cyberbullying perpetrators.

The Commission says they have received nine complaints against a group of TikTokers in recent days including a former Fiji citizen for allegedly bullying and harassing women and children on Tiktok.

The Commission says these complaints range from TikTokers allegedly posting material on the social media platform with the intention to hurt a woman’s modesty, to exposing children on social media platforms, and for breach of privacy rights.

It says in one case, a local TikToker is alleged to have taken pictures of a child who was waiting with her parents inside a police station to file a complaint and then expose the child on Tiktok.

In another case, a woman was allegedly asked by a TikToker to use her eight-year-old child as a sex worker.

The Commission is urging victims to report acts of cyberbullying.

Meanwhile, a woman, who goes by the name Nazmeen on TikTok will be produced in the Nadi Magistrates Court today who is alleged to have been involved in a number of cyberbullying acts.

The woman is charged with two counts of causing harm by posting electronic communication under the Online Safety Act.