Nine arsons in eight months

Sixty cases of structural fires have been recorded around Fiji in the last eight months.

According to police, of the 60, nine were classified as either arson, attempted arson, or alleged arson.

Police say between 2019 and August 2021 there has been an average of six to 10 fires every month.

Police say the majority of the cases reported to date were a result of electrical faults or unattended fire hazards.