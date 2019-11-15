Nine arrested over breach of curfew

Nine arrests were made for breach of curfew last night and all were linked to alcohol.

The Western Division recorded five cases, the Northern Division recorded three cases while the Southern Division recorded one case.

The lone case in the Southern Division involved a Lecturer who was found drunk and walking around the Muanikoso Housing area during curfew hours.

In the Northern Division, two men were arrested by officers based at the Taveuni Police Station as they were found drunk while the third arrest was made in Labasa where a 36-year-old man was found drunk at the Lajonia Bus stop.

The five cases recorded in the Western Division included three arrests in Sigatoka whereby a woman and two men were arrested near the Melrose Bridge as they were found drunk.

The other two arrests were made in Nadi and Lautoka whereby the two men were also found drunk.