Nine arrested for breaching curfew

Two juveniles aged 17 were arrested this week for trying to break into a shop in Nadawa, Nasinu.

They were disturbed in the process and fled the scene but a search around the premises found the two hiding at the back of the shop.

They are among nine people arrested for breaching curfew restrictions.

Article continues after advertisement

From 11 pm Monday to 4 am Tuesday, three cases were recorded in the Southern Division.

The third arrest was at the Nanuku Settlement in Vatuwaqa where an 18-year old was found erecting an illegal roadblock along Nanuku Road.

Between 11 pm Tuesday to 4 am yesterday, six reports were recorded, with the Southern Division recording five while the Eastern Division recorded one.

Three men were arrested in Valelevu for traveling in a vehicle without valid authorized documents while another man was arrested in Nabua for the same reason.

The lone arrest recorded in the Eastern Division involved a 19-year old who was drunk and walking along the Wainunu Settlement.