Nine arrested for breaching curfew
December 3, 2020 9:05 am
[Source: Fiji Police]
Two juveniles aged 17 were arrested this week for trying to break into a shop in Nadawa, Nasinu.
They were disturbed in the process and fled the scene but a search around the premises found the two hiding at the back of the shop.
They are among nine people arrested for breaching curfew restrictions.
From 11 pm Monday to 4 am Tuesday, three cases were recorded in the Southern Division.
The third arrest was at the Nanuku Settlement in Vatuwaqa where an 18-year old was found erecting an illegal roadblock along Nanuku Road.
Between 11 pm Tuesday to 4 am yesterday, six reports were recorded, with the Southern Division recording five while the Eastern Division recorded one.
Three men were arrested in Valelevu for traveling in a vehicle without valid authorized documents while another man was arrested in Nabua for the same reason.
The lone arrest recorded in the Eastern Division involved a 19-year old who was drunk and walking along the Wainunu Settlement.