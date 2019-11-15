Nightclubs to apply for new business designation

The Ministry of Health is conducting an exhaustive review of the guidelines within our Fijian COVID-Safe Economic Recovery Framework

Ministry of Health’s Permanent Secretary Dr James Fong has announced that some nightclubs have sought to obtain a new business designation as taverns in the interest of re-opening their businesses.

“We fully appreciate that nightclub owners have seen a severe impact to their bottom-line due to our health restrictions –– but the reality is these businesses represent the highest-risk environments for the potential spread of the virus.”He says any requests from nightclubs to seek new business designation will be approved on a case-by-case basis.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Fong also announced they are now allowing 50 percent capacity for houses of worship, restaurants, cafes, and entertainment venues, such as gaming centres, bars, pubs and conferences.

This also extends to meeting venues, swimming pools, common areas in boarding facilities, including weddings, funerals and other community gatherings.

“So, if a venue has a capacity for 500 people, it can now host up to 250 people. However, if a venue capacity is less than 200, it can continue to host events with 100 people or less. This applies to both indoor and outdoor facilities.”

However, the Ministry of Health reiterates that the practicing of social distancing must continue.

Dr Fong is again reminding Fijians to download the careFIJI app to help them in contact tracing efforts.