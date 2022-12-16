Nightclub owners warned

[File Photo]

The Fiji Police Force is warning nightclub operators not to allow minors into their clubs as they will be coming down hard on those who fail to comply.

With school holidays starting next week, Chief Operations Officer Assistant Commissioner of Police Abdul Khan says they should be vigilant, especially during the next few weeks.

ACP Khan says officers from the Fiji Police Juvenile Bureau have conducted visitations prior to the start of the school holidays, reminding operators to not allow minors in.

Article continues after advertisement

ACP Khan said those found in breach will face the consequences if they allow minors in as patrons.

He is also calling on parents and guardians to constantly talk to their children regarding the consequences of getting involved in activities that could be harmful to their health and future.