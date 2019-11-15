Nightclub owners in limbo over business normalcy

Nightclub owners are doubtful whether business will return to normal once government restrictions are lifted.

The Capital City’s vibrant nightlife has been over for almost two months now, leaving deejays, bouncers, waiters, music and light technicians out of job.

Deep Sea Entertainment Owner Albert Chand says they had never anticipated such a situation.

“All my life I have worked for other companies. I formed my own company in 2004, it’s about 16 years now and I have no other plan B in place. I didn’t anticipate the business to close this long and any further closure may result in permanent closure for me because I won’t be able to sustain it. “

Onyx Fiji Owner Sean Chow says they employ 60 staff and had to temporarily layoff 80 percent of them.

He adds they are using the shutdown period to give their clubs a facelift.

“We have also taken this opportunity to do some renovation and a little bit of upkeep of our nightclub in the hope that when we do open very soon, our customer should be able to walk into a nice newly renovated and fresh nightclub.”

Nightclub operators have lost substantial revenue since the closure but, most agree the restrictions are necessary to protect Fijians, as the COVID-19 pandemic has created havoc in many countries.
























