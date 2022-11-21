Night shelter for the homeless

[File Photo]

Minister for Women, Children, and Poverty Alleviation Rosy Akbar says a night shelter for street dwellers will soon be set-up.

The Minister highlighted this while speaking at the Prestige Caregiver Graduation.

Akbar says the first shelter will be set up in Suva, and they will slowly move to other divisions to provide this service.

She says the Ministry is signing a contract with a service provider for them to provide bed and breakfast to street dwellers.

The Minister adds that no one should be living on the streets; however, the sad reality is that some people have been pushed out by their very own.