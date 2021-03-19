Home

News

NGOs launch campaign to ban deep-sea mining

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
March 26, 2021 5:45 am

The Pacific Network on Globalization together with a few other NGOs launched its campaign to ban deep-sea mining yesterday.

PANG Director Maureen Penjueli says with collective agreement on “Deep Sea Mining Not Needed, Not Wanted and Not Consented,” they are hoping to draw a “BLUE LINE” against this issue.

Penjueli says they are hoping to get more people to sign-up for their campaign to ban deep-sea mining.

“The call to ban DSM is really a call to protect our oceans. If the great forests of the world are our lungs the ocean is its blue heart.”

She says they believe that even at an experimental stage, deep-sea mining is already proving harmful to Pacific communities, their livelihoods, cultural practices, and their wellbeing.

Over the next few months, they will be raising awareness on deep-sea mining and its long-term impacts.

