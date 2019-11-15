NGOs hit out at Kishore Kumar Publication

Women’s rights groups have expressed their disgust at social media attacks against MP Lenora Qereqeretabua.

Social media commentator Kishore Kumar on his Facebook page has made several public videos alleging that Qereqeretabua has a pornographic video.

The Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre, femLINKpacific and the Fiji Women’s Rights Movement say Kumar is vilifying and defaming female members of parliament.

They say the public posts contain abusive and sexually derogatory remarks against Qereqeretabua and have called for urgent action to address the disturbing series of attacks from Kumar.

FWCC Coordinator Shamima Ali says this is how men discourage, deter and malign younger women and Kumar’s posts are cyberbullying, harassment and hate speech.

femLINKpacific Executive Director Susan Grey says these attacks must be condemned by all parties and the State, with further action to be taken.

The NGO groups add it is disturbing that Kumar is a high school teacher and that he is allowed into classrooms despite his unethical and misogynistic behaviour.

The women’s human rights groups have called for the Fiji Police Force, the Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission and the Online Safety Commission to investigate Kumar.