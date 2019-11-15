NGOs help women suffering from cancer

The Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre has received calls for help from women suffering from certain illnesses, especially cancer.

FWCC Coordinator Shamima Ali says most of the women with serious health problems who seek help, are victims of domestic violence often abandoned by husbands and family members.

Ali says the Centre tries to provide resources and financial help to women left helpless.

“We do provide women particularly in this time with a lot of medication that is not available anymore whether it is cancer or any other diseases or illnesses that they are suffering from and we do pay for the medical treatment and these are women who have been abandoned by their partners, by their families”

Fiji Women’s Rights Movement Executive Director Nalini Singh says late presentation is an issue, which is why there is a need for more services in the country.

“The types of services or treatment facilities that are needed perhaps pacific island countries are too small to cater for that but something needs to be done in order to ensure that women have access to the facilities in a timely manner”

The NGOs also celebrated New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden’s election victory.