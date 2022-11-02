NGOs are not truly independent says FijiFirst GS

FijiFirst General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says some non-governmental organizations have become politically aligned.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the NGO’s hide behind a smokescreen and claim they are independent however fail to highlight degrading comments made against females.

The Non-Government Organizations highlighted by the FijiFirst GS include Fiji Women’s Rights Movement and Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre.

This comes as a prominent female lawyer and also some female journalists have been subjected to online bullying but no group has so far commented on the matter.

Sayed-Khaiyum says some people always hide behind the facade of being an NGO and belonging to an organization.

“So do we expect anybody to say anything about females being attacked? No In the same way we have seen one of the lawyers representing the government in recent cases being attacked. Women’s Crisis Centre and Women’s Rights Movement nobody stood up. People attacking her are politically driven. Some of them make positive comments for Opposition political parties.”

Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre Coordinator Shamima Ali in a statement says they have processes to follow and they carry out the work with integrity.

Ali says in over three decades of work, they have never failed to support any woman who has sought their assistance.

She adds they have carried out work with impartiality.

Questions were also sent to the Fiji Women’s Rights Movement yesterday and to date, we have not received a reply.