NGO wants more awareness on child trafficking

Save The Children Fiji is calling for more awareness on child trafficking in local communities.

With the latest report of the youngest victim being an 11-year-old, the NGO is concerned with the way information is relayed into the community and families.

Fiji Chief Executive Shairana Ali says children are targeted by human traffickers because of their age and vulnerability and the fact it’s not talked about, is a concern.

“I do recognize that child trafficking is really quite a sensitive issue at the moment there’s really a lot of information within the community that is what we have noticed as we go into the communities and talk about trafficking issues we have noticed that communities don’t really have a good understanding of the issue, they are not able to recognize when it happens until it’s too late”.

Ali says they have come across cases of children being trafficked domestically.