NGO offers services to pregnant women

A medical team is reaching out to expectant mothers to ensure they have access to antenatal clinics to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The Reproductive and Family Health Association is able to serve 40 women a week, but staff are carrying out home visits around the country.

Clinic Manager, Taraivosa Nakolinivalu says the Association of pregnant women needs to access services despite the pandemic.

She adds they have also noticed an increase in couples seeking family planning during this lockdown.

“And here we provide all these services in terms of family planning and papsmear. We provide all these.”

The Association is also reaching out to women in the outer islands and the interior of the rural areas.

It is also urging women to be more cautious of their reproductive health status.

